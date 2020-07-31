Golf Ball Lands In This Guys Yard- What He Does Next Is Hilarious! [VIDEO]

There are a lot of neighborhoods around the area that are built along golf courses. Have you ever thought about what you would do if you lived in one and someone hit a ball into your yard?

This guy clearly has, and he has officially won the internet.

Here's the story...

The family behind the video lives in a neighborhood along a golf course. One day, a golfer hits a ball into their backyard. Rather than simply letting the gentleman pick the ball up, this guy decided to have a little fun with him. The guy in the video lays down next to the ball to make it appear as though the golfer's ball hit him in the head and knocked him out. This is like Impractical Jokers type of stuff here.

So when the golfer goes to look for his ball, what does he see? The ball laying next to a man who appears to be unconscious. Meanwhile, the man's wife is inside filming this entire thing from their window. The golfer's reaction...priceless!

This guy must be a professional prankster because he sold this thing well enough to make the golfer feel like he just hit this guy in the head with his golf ball. It is so entertaining that even ESPN picked the video up and it has been making its way around the internet.

I would be willing to bet that you can't watch this video without laughing. I couldn't! See this hilarious prank for yourself in the post below.