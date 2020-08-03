Is Ellen DeGeneres Quitting Her Talk Show?

Ellen DeGeneres is reportedly considering leaving her talk show amid overwhelming toxic workplace allegations.

A source at Telepictures told The Daily Mail that DeGeneres is considering quitting her daytime talk show after seventeen years on the air. Last year, the talk show host signed a deal for the show to extend through 2022.

"She feels she can't go on and the only way to recover her personal brand from this is to shut down the show," the source told the outlet.

"The truth is she knew what was going on, it's her show," they continued. "The buck stops with her. She can blame every executive under the sun ... but Ellen is ultimately the one to blame."

On Thursday (July 30), DeGeneres reportedly sent an office memo to staff to apologize for the workplace culture.

"On day one of our show, I told everyone in our first meeting that The Ellen DeGeneres Show would be a place of happiness — no one would ever raise their voice, and everyone would be treated with respect," she wrote, according to NPR.

"Obviously, something changed, and I am disappointed to learn that this has not been the case," she reportedly added. "And for that, I am sorry. Anyone who knows me knows it's the opposite of what I believe and what I hoped for our show."

After the memo was sent, BuzzFeed published a report where dozens of former employees claimed that three producers engaged in sexual misconduct.