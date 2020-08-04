Sheena is a scared girl who has found herself without a home. She weighs 55 pounds and she is going to need a patient family. Here's what PC Pound Puppies have to say about Sheena:

Sheena was found walking alone on the street wearing a pink sweater and was never claimed. She seems quite sad and confused. She was recently temp tested which revealed she has trust issues with humans. She is very shy and doesn't really seem to know how to interact when meeting humans or dogs. She can be quite temperamental and will need a calm and patient handler to help gain that trust.

See more adoptable dogs from PC Pound Puppies here and be sure to follow them on Facebook for the latest news and upcoming events. You can also attend their weekly adoption events on Sundays from noon to 3pm at the Pet Food Center on First Avenue in Evansville.