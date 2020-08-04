Crews Battle Huge Fire at Green Tree Plastics in Evansville

A massive fire has broken out at an Evansville establishment today and firefighters are working to control the blaze. Green Tree Plastics on 1107 E Virginia St. caught fire this afternoon and the smoke can be seen around the city.

According to our news partners Eyewitness News 25: E. Virginia St. between Highway 41 and Kentucky Avenue is closed. You’re asked to avoid the area. Power to the surrounding area has also been cut for a safety precaution and to avoid further damage.

Green Tree Plastics manufactures plastic products using 100% recycled plastics, without hazardous chemicals, non-organic fillers, and non-organic color concentrates. The create planters, plastic lumber, furniture, benches, and custom pieces.



