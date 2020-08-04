What’s The Deal With The Blood Red Water in Jasper?

Can you imagine walking along the Jasper Riverwalk and seeing the stream water a blood red color? That is what happened to Jess Schnarr. It's kind of a frightening sight. How and why did this happen to the water?

One of my Facebook friends shared these pics with me. She asked if I could explain the color change. Well, it IS 2020, so you never know if this will be the next bad thing to happen to us.

So, I did some research and according to Facebook comments, YouTube comments and where I use to live, there are at least three possible reasons.

