Terrifying Explosion in Beirut Captured in Amateur Videos

A massive explosion rocked the port area of the Lebanese capital Beirut Tuesday evening.

The exact nature of the incident was not immediately clear, but it's believed that many have been injured in the blast.

The incident, which was centered near a warehouse, has caused serious damage throughout the region. A large cloud of red smoke could be seen over the city, as fires broke out following Tuesday's blast. Additionally, there are unconfirmed reports of a second blast, according to the BBC.

Local media outlets in the area are reporting that homes and cars a far away as 10 kilometers (6 miles) from the blast site were damaged.

Meanwhile, government officials in the area are assessing the damage as they look for casualties. Local media is showing victims trapped beneath the rubble, the BBC reports.

The Lebanese Red Cross has called on its medics to mobilize immediately, and the country's Health Minister, Hamad Hassan, has ordered all hospitals in the area to prepare for mass casualties.

This is a developing story. We'll have more details when they're made available.