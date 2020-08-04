Pumpkin Spice Latte Might Return Sooner Than We Thought

I can almost smell it and taste it. The time has almost come for us to enjoy a seventeen year tradition. It makes Fall even more wonderful than it already is and it's the Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte.

My mouth is watering just thinking about it. Every year, it just makes me happy. It makes me feel all warm and fuzzy inside. The PSL puts me on a joyous track toward the holiday season. I think that is one of the reasons that Starbucks has hinted at an early Pumpkin Spice Latte this year. We all need to feel better. It's just a small thing, but thanks to all of the bad things that 2020 has thrown at us, it just might be able to warm up our cold, bitter, argumentative, sad and paranoid hearts.

So, when will this delicious taste of Fall arrive? I've found many different dates, but nothing confirmed. The below Instagram post predicts the Pumpkin Spice Latte will be available at the END of this month.

But, according to a group of Starbucks managers and baristas on Reddit, it looks like we could be looking at August 18th. That a little over two weeks away! See the conversation here.

Either way, it's earlier that the normal beginning of September. I don't even care if it's 90 degrees and I'm sitting poolside sipping on my Pumpkin Spice Latte. I'll be on my phone, looking for Thanksgiving recipes, starting my Christmas shopping and thinking of better times ahead. Bring on the Pumpkin Spice!