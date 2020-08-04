2020 Boys & Girls Club Stock the Pantry Cornhole Tournament Cancelled

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the Tri-State, the Boys & Girls Club of Evansville made the tough decision to cancel one of their biggest fundraisers of the year, their annual Stock the Pantry Cornhole Tournament.

Initially scheduled for August 15th, the tournament was set to happen, as it has every year, at the Tropicana Casino outdoor pavilion at the intersection of Riverside Drive and Court Street in downtown Evansville.

Even though the event was, and has always been, an outdoor event, the organization cited Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb's statewide mask mandate, as well as other guidelines currently in place by his administration as reasons for the decision. They also considered input from committee members responsible for putting the event together, sponsors, past participants, and the Vanderburgh County Health Department, all of which felt it attempting to hold the event and maintain state guidelines to keep everyone safe would be extremely difficult, as part of the reason for their decision.

Proceeds from the annual event go towards the purchase of literally "stocking the pantry" at the Boys & Girls Club of Evansville with healthy snacks they can provide to kids who attend the Club after-school and during summer months. These are snacks provided at no additional cost to families.

Organizers say they will now shift their focus to putting together the 2021 edition of the event. In the meantime, if you'd like to make a donation to the Boys & Girls Club to help offset the income they will lose from the cancellation of this year's tourney, you can do so online through their website.

[Source: Boys & Girls Club]