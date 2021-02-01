In 2020, Feeding America estimated that 883,260 (or 1 in 8) Hoosiers struggled with hunger. Some people who have never worried about where their next meal will come from have recently faced hardships due to the pandemic and need a little assistance.

On Wednesday, those in need of food assistance can pick up a Farmers to Families Food Box from Feed Evansville on February 3, 2021, from 11 am - 5 pm at Hartke Pool by Swonder Ice Arena. The food boxes are for those who did NOT pick up a food box on Jan 31st, and who lack access to a sufficient quantity of affordable, nutritious food, lack funds or resources to obtain food elsewhere.

Here's your reminder to be a good human and don't take these boxes if you don't qualify because supplies ARE limited and you could be taking a box away from someone who really needs it. Did I mention that 274,080 Hoosier children (or 1 in 6) struggle with hunger? Seriously, don't be the person who takes food from a hungry kid if you don't need it, okay?

#FeedEVV is a community organization that works alongside local feeding organizations to provide food assistance in these uncertain times. If you'd like to donate or volunteer, email them at feedevv@gmail.com or message them on Facebook at facebook.com/feedEVV.