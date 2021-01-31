A Company Will Pay a ‘Sleeping Beauty’ to Test Out Some Mattresses

Could you use a few extra zzz's? A company is willing to pay you to sleep on their mattresses.

We live in a world where people are staying at home more due to the pandemic. The pandemic has also created an impact on people’s sleep quality. So many people have developed sleep problems due to several reasons including disruptions to daily routines or increased stress. Then again, there are some who haven't been affected as much, but still enjoy their sleep.

There's a website called SleepJunkie.com, and they are looking to pay a "real-life Sleeping Beauty" to test out three different mattresses over two months. Now to me, that sounds more like a Goldilocks than a Sleeping Beauty. But either way, they're wanting to pay you do sleep.

According to SleepJunkie.com,

Our Sleeping Beauty will become our official mattress tester, providing honest advice on some of the US’s top rated mattresses. We will send out three mattresses over a two-month period to our Sleeping Beauty and it will be their job to thoroughly test and evaluate each one. Reporting on their sleep quality, mood and the comfort of the mattress in a review format.

If that doesn't sound like easy money, I don't know what does. Speaking of money, at the end of the two-month period, SleepJunkie.com is going to pay you $3,000 to be a Sleeping Beauty, or Goldilocks (whichever you prefer to be called). Not only that, they are also going to let you select your favorite mattress to keep!

I should probably mention the type of person they are looking for this position. They are looking for "a self-starter, available to work immediately and independently, have clear writing skills, good evaluation skills and be exceptionally good at sleeping." Oh, and if you're chosen for this Sleeping Beauty job, you will have to sleep alone during this two-month period.

If that sounds like a position that you would like to fill, you can find out more and even apply at their website by clicking here.

