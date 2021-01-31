Children’s Museum of Evansville Invites Leaders to ‘Ignite It’ Creativity Forum

The Children's Museum of Evansville (cMoe) isn't ALL about the kids - every once in a while they do something for the adults (kids at heart). One of those annual events is the Ignite It creativity forum, which "brings together area leaders each year for an energetic professional development workshop & lunch featuring motivating stories and strategies to cultivate creativity, innovation and FUN."

This year's forum will be held, virtually, on Wednesday, March 17th from 11:30am-1pm, and will feature special guest speaker Kevin Carroll.

Kevin is the founder of Kevin Carroll Katalyst/LLC and the author of three highly successful books. "As an author, speaker and agent for social change (a.k.a. the Katalyst), it is Carroll's "job" to inspire businesses, organizations and individuals—from CEOs and employees of Fortune 500 companies to schoolchildren to maximize their human potential. The topic of this year’s workshop is The PIVOT: Adopting a Game Changing Mindset During Difficult Times.

Clay Prindle is the Marketing & Communications Manager for cMoe, and we asked him to Be MY Guest on the MY Morning Show. Clay tells us more about this year's Ignite It event. He also updates us on the safety guidelines and restrictions in place for those planning a trip to the Children's Museum of Evansville. Take a listen to our conversation below.

