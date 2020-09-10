CMoe to Host A Magical Medieval Event Beginning September 26th

The Koch Family Children Museum of Evansville is going back in time with The Amazing Castle! The special medieval experience will begin September 26th and continue through to the the new year. With story-telling and imaginative play Tri-state children will have an amazing adventure at cMoe. There will be costumes to allow for creative role-playing as well as a Carpenter's Workshop where children can build a chair or make a design all their own. There will even be a puppet show hosted in the Royal Theatre.

To learn more about this event and the other wonderful things that cMoe offers families in our community, visit their website at cmoekids.org.