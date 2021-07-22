Wanna Be the Children Museum’s Next Kid CEO? Here’s How to Apply
What do you think a kid would say is the best job in the whole world? They might say a police officer or firefighter, or maybe an astronaut or a professional athlete, right? I gotta think that somewhere near the top of that list is the job of being the boss at a children's museum. Imagine being a youngster that's in charge of all the fun stuff at the Children's Museum of Evansville (cMoe). How cool would that be?
For the fifth year in a row, the Children's Museum of Evansville is looking for its next Kid CEO for a Day. The 'hiring' process has already begun and cMoe is currently accepting 'resumes' from potential CEO candidates - kids between the ages of 8 and 12 years old.
How to Apply for the Kid CEO Position
- Wannabe CEOs need to put together a video 'resume'. Get involved and make it a family project.
- The video should show off your personality and some of your basic information - your first name, your age, what grade you're in, and what school you go to - and tell cMoe about some of your favorite hobbies.
- Your video should also include your favorite thing about cMoe, and one improvement you would like to make to the museum.
- And, of course, cMoe wants to know why you think you would make a great CEO.
- Once your video is ready, you can upload it to info@cmoekids.org. You need to do this by August 31, 2021.
What Does the Kid CEO Get to Do?
I figured we'd bring in Mr. Know-It-All when it comes to all things related to cMoe - he's the museum's Marketing & Communications Manager - to tell us more about the job responsibilities, perks, and benefits of being the Kid CEO for a Day.
cMoe's Clay Prindle Talks Kid CEO Contest
