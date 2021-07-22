Wanna Be the Children Museum’s Next Kid CEO? Here’s How to Apply

What do you think a kid would say is the best job in the whole world? They might say a police officer or firefighter, or maybe an astronaut or a professional athlete, right? I gotta think that somewhere near the top of that list is the job of being the boss at a children's museum. Imagine being a youngster that's in charge of all the fun stuff at the Children's Museum of Evansville (cMoe). How cool would that be?

For the fifth year in a row, the Children's Museum of Evansville is looking for its next Kid CEO for a Day. The 'hiring' process has already begun and cMoe is currently accepting 'resumes' from potential CEO candidates - kids between the ages of 8 and 12 years old.

How to Apply for the Kid CEO Position

Wannabe CEOs need to put together a video 'resume'. Get involved and make it a family project.

The video should show off your personality and some of your basic information - your first name, your age, what grade you're in, and what school you go to - and tell cMoe about some of your favorite hobbies.

Your video should also include your favorite thing about cMoe, and one improvement you would like to make to the museum.

And, of course, cMoe wants to know why you think you would make a great CEO.

Once your video is ready, you can upload it to info@cmoekids.org. You need to do this by August 31, 2021.

What Does the Kid CEO Get to Do?

I figured we'd bring in Mr. Know-It-All when it comes to all things related to cMoe - he's the museum's Marketing & Communications Manager - to tell us more about the job responsibilities, perks, and benefits of being the Kid CEO for a Day.

cMoe's Clay Prindle Talks Kid CEO Contest

