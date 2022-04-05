Children’s Museum of Evansville Invites Area Leaders to ‘Ignite It!’ at Annual Creativity Forum

The Children's Museum of Evansville (cMoe) isn't ALL about the kids - every once in a while they do something for the adults (kids at heart). One of those annual events is the Ignite It creativity forum, which "brings together area leaders each year for an energetic professional development workshop & lunch featuring motivating stories and strategies to cultivate creativity, innovation, and FUN."

2022 Ignite It! Creativity Forum Details

After going virtual in 2021, this year's event will once again be in person. It's happening on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, from 9am-1:15pm. Ignite It! is broken up into two parts - the Professional Development session from 9am-11:30am, and the Luncheon from 12npm-1:15pm. Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are still available - you can purchase those here.

Those who attend the luncheon will get to hear the keynote speaker, Jeffrey Davis, the author of Tracking Wonder: Reclaiming a Life Meaning and Possibility in a World Obsessed with Productivity.

More About Jeffrey Davis

Jeffrey Davis is an author, team culture consultant, innovation & thought leader strategist, speaker, and CEO of Tracking Wonder Consultancy. For over 25 years, he’s worked with and inspired thousands of changemakers and creatives to unlock their best ideas through the pursuit of curiosity, innovation and wonder. He writes for Psychology Today and other outlets. Jeffrey’s evidence-based body of work bears out the power of wonder to transform lives and sparks influence, as well as the capacity for individuals and teams to thrive creativity through times of rampant challenge and change. He has helped thousands of people advance their best, most meaningful ideas into businesses, brands and books. He’s helped numerous clients build and launch businesses through strategic branding with integrity. But most of all, Jeffery challenges people not to give up on their ideals and dreams. He lives with his wife and two daughters in a farmhouse in the Hudson Valley of New York. To learn more, visit trackingwonder.com

