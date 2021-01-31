Valentine's Day is coming up, and whether you have a special someone or not, it's a fun day to do something special. We can go on and on all day about where to eat dinner in the Tri-State because we have SO many delicious restaurants around here, but what about before or after dinner?

Turns out there's a lot of fun date ideas around the tri-state that you can enjoy as well! So this isn't an "instead of dinner" list, more of a date night idea list. Here's the ten ideas I came up with.

Ten Tri-State Valentine's Date Ideas That Aren't Dinner