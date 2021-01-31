20 Hilarious Candy Hearts for People Who Don’t Like Valentine’s Day

Valentine's Day will be here soon, and for many people, it's an opportunity to take some time and show the person you love a little extra attention by spending some alone time with them, enjoying a nice dinner together, or getting them a thoughtful gift of some kind. It's also a day for some to express how they feel for someone who's not their significant other, but they hope might consider the idea. Of course when you take a leap like that, you risk falling flat on your face if the person you have affection for doesn't feel the same way.

Using that thought as inspiration, we asked you to come up with sayings that could be put on "anti-Valentine's Day" candy hearts. Something that could clearly convey your thoughts about the idea of being with someone who wants nothing more than to be with you, but the idea of you being with them makes you nauseous. Your answers did not disappoint.

SEE: 20 Hilarious Anti-Valentine's Day Candy Hearts