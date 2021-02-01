Help Fight Childhood Cancer During Our 2021 St. Jude Radiothon Feb. 4-5

Join us in the fight against childhood cancer and other catastrophic diseases by becoming a Partner in Hope during our annual St. Jude Radiothon with Kasey Gray State Farm Agent this Thursday and Friday (February 4th and 5th, 2021) from 6:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. each day.

Like every non-profit organization, COVID-19 has taken its toll on the hospital's fundraising efforts. Donations from radiothons that have taken place across the country since the pandemic began last March have been down roughly 20% from what was raised during those same radiothons in 2019, as well as those, like ours, that took place in early 2020 before the pandemic really took hold.

At the risk of sounding cliché, this means becoming a Partner in Hope and joining St. Jude in the fight against childhood cancer is more important now than ever before.

Just like past radiothons, over the course of the two days, you'll hear stories of hope from families, patients, and employees of St. Jude. Some will have happy endings, others will not, and while we know the latter is hard to hear (they are for us too), we strongly encourage you to listen closely and use them as inspiration for becoming a Partner in Hope to help create fewer sad endings and more happy ones.

Fortunately, becoming a Partner in Hope for only $19 a month is super easy, and can be done in one of the three following ways.

3 Ways to Become a St. Jude Partner in Hope

Whichever way you choose, make the commitment a monthly $19 donation, and St. Jude will send you one of the brand new We Won't Stop t-shirts pictured below as their way of saying, "Thanks!"

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Since opening its doors in 1962, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee has made tremendous strides in the areas of research and treatment of childhood cancers using the motto coined by their founder, the late actor Danny Thomas, "No Child Should Die in the Dawn of Life" as constant inspiration for their around the clock work.

Over the past 59 years, thanks to the tireless dedication of doctors from all over the world, St. Jude has increased the survival rate of acute lymphoblastic leukemia (the most common form of childhood cancer), from a lowly four percent to an astounding 94-percent! And that's just the beginning. Visit the Clinical & Research Innovations section of the St. Jude website to learn more about the other groundbreaking discoveries St. Jude has been able to accomplish thanks to individuals like you believing in their mission and supporting them as a Partners in Hope.

