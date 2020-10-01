Hocus Pocus Showing at Henderson Drive-In Movie Night

2020 has been a weird year, and many events we look forward to have been canceled, so the Downtown Henderson Partnership has been hosting a drive-in series. The drive-in series is to help people in the community have something fun to do, while being able to adhere to social distancing guidelines. For October it's only appropriate that they're showing Hocus Pocus!

Friday October 30th the Downtown Henderson Partnership and the Rotary Club of Henderson will turn the parking lot of the Field & Main Bank into a drive-in. In true October/Halloween fashion, they'll be showing Hocus Pocus.

Join Downtown Henderson Partnership and the Rotary Club of Henderson for a downtown drive-in movie experience, featuring a Halloween favorite "Hocus Pocus". Drive-in will take place at the Field & Main Bank parking lot located at N. Main Street. Limited spaces available, free admission. The parking lot opens at 6:30 p.m. movie begins at approximately 7:00 pm.

The event is free to enjoy, and if you want to make sure you stay up to date on this event, be sure to follow the Downtown Drive-In Featuring Hocus Pocus event page on Facebook.