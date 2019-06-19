Heritage Days At Willard Library June 21-22!

Founded in 1876, Willard Library is a beautiful icon of the Victorian Era that is a fixture of Evansville’s landscape. The Library is a unique repository of Evansville’s history and culture that instills a sense of wonder for learning in young and old.

Who was Willard Carpenter? What compelled him to open his library to all regardless of race or creed? What treasures and mysteries may be discovered in this regal testament to his legacy? Who is the elusive ghost gliding among the shelves?