RivALZ Evansville's Team Blondes want to take the hard work out of Easter for you, and it's all for a good cause!

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Each year RivALZ brings two teams of women together to compete in a flag football game. It's the age old rivalry of blondes VS brunettes going head to head in a flag football game, but they each have the same end goal, to tackle Alzheimer's disease.

You can help out Team Blonde by purchasing some Easter eggs. They'll take the work out of Easter for you! Your child will wake up on Easter morning to a yard full of hidden eggs, with candy and trinkets inside (they even fill the eggs for you, which honestly is a job in itself)! They will also leave a special note from the Easter Bunny too.

Eggs are $1/egg but if you purchase 100 eggs or more they're $.75/egg. Proceeds benefit the Alzheimer's Association. If you want to set up an "egging" be sure to email Andres.beth@gmail.com.

If you want to learn more about RivALZ, or are interested in getting involved or donating, check out their website, here!