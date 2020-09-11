Haunted Historic Evansville Cancels Ghost Walks This Year

Haunted Historic Evansville hosts fun ghost walks downtown each year. You can take a walk through downtown Evansville and learn about it's ghostly past. Unfortunately in true 2020 fashion this year had other plans.

In a post to the Haunted Historic Evansville Facebook page they announced that this years tours would be canceled due to COVID-19. The good news is they plan to be back in 2021.

They also announced they have plans to still keep some Halloween alive in downtown Evansville, as they'll be haunting Haynies Corner. They'll be carving pumpkins and decorating the fountain, so be on the lookout for that. To stay up to date with Haunted Historic Evansville, follow their Facebook page, here.