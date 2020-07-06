Hangers Reopens for Curbside Donations

Hangers is a clothing resource through the EVSC Foundation that helps make sure all students have access to every-day living essentials that they may not be able to afford. They provide everything from clothing, school supplies, hygiene products etc...

The good news is Hangers is officially back open for curbside donations! So if you've been doing some cleaning around the house and have clothing items you're looking to donate, consider giving them to Hangers. Here's what they had to say about reopening:

Hangers, the EVSC Foundation student clothing resource recently reopened their facility to accept curbside donations. After a long anticipated wait due to COVID-19, Hangers supporters have been overjoyed to drop off their clothing and hygiene donations saved since March. After reopening “curbside style” on June 1st, Hangers has been overwhelmed with the amount of donations received these past few weeks.​ "​Being able to add gently used clothing to fulfill a student’s needs allows us provide weekend, athletic practice wear and even dresses for concert choirs or ties for job interviews,” shared Maureen Barton.

You can visit Hangers Mondays from 9A-noon or Tuesdays from 3-6PM. Their facility is located at the AIS campus (former North High School on Stringtown) door 27. They also have opportunities if you're intersted in helping by hosting a hygiene drive or sponsoring a student. You can contact Dave Schutte, Director of Hangers at (812) 435-8888 ext 22212. for more info on that.

Learn more about Hangers and the work they do in the Evansville area, by checking out their website, here.