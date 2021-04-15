Giant Street Sale Coming to Downtown Evansville May 8th

As we continue to slowly but surely begin to return to some kind of normal, community events are being planned and those plans are beginning to roll out to the public.

One of those events is what has been described as "Evansville's largest street sale" and it's slated to take place next month in the heart of downtown. Organized by the Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District, the event will span Main Street from Second Street to Fifth Street with vendors stretched end to end occupying 20-foot x 10-foot booth spaces.

The event will take place on Saturday, May 8, 2021, from 9 am - 2 pm. There will be more than 60 vendors on site selling everything from handmade jewelry and soaps to hand-poured candles, floral arrangements and artisan dog treats, and everything in between. According to a Facebook post,

We're excited to host 60+ (and counting) vendors, makers, Downtown businesses and residents at our annual Sidewalk Sale on May 8! Join us from 9 AM - 2 PM on Main Street in Downtown Evansville to shop a wide variety of items.

Not only are you sure to find something that you didn't even know you needed, but there will be a number of local food trucks on hand serving up their delicious fare as well. There is still room if you have goods or services you would like to put on display as part of Downtown Evansville' Sidewalk Sale. To reserve a booth space for your business, or to learn more, you can visit DowntownEvansville.com. Those who do participate will keep 100% of their profits from their good or services sold during the event.

