Get Your Car Washed in March & Help Support Easterseals

We've all got salty cars, if you want to get yours washed, here's how you can also giveback!

Getty Images/iStockphoto

It's Winter, chances are your car is covered in salt, needing to be washed, and it's too cold to get out in the cold to clean it yourself. Now you can get your car washed, and help out Easterseals Rehabilitation Center!

Shine On Express Car Wash on North Burkhart Rd has pledged a portion of all sales during the month of March to Easterseals! They're address is 1838 Hirschland Rd

Evansville, Indiana.