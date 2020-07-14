Get a Free Backpack From TCC Verizon Authorized Dealer July 26th

TCC, Verizon Authorized Dealer will be hosting an event to donate backpacks and other school supplies to students returning to school this fall.

Getting the kids ready to head back to school is going to be hard enough this year and for a lot of folks here in the Tristate, Covid-19 has wreaked havoc on their finances with furloughs and temporary lay-offs, so this will be a great opportunity for those folks to still get some of the basics they need to send their kids back to school without breaking the bank to do it. Let's face it. When it comes to back to school prep, you've got to save wherever you can.

On Sunday, July 26th, TCC, Verizon Authorized Dealer will be giving out backpacks at an event at their location on Evansville's west side. From 1p - 4p on the 26th they will be giving out free backpacks and other school supplies to help prepare kids and families for back to school.

