Free Fishing Day Happening This Weekend in Indiana

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources allows free fishing to take place in the state on four days throughout the calendar year and the first one takes place this weekend! On free fishing days, Hoosiers are not required to hold a state issued fishing license although other rules regarding size limits and seasons do still apply.

So when can you grab your tackle box and your pole and head out to fish for free? Sunday, May 3rd is the first day of free fishing for 2020. The other days are June 6th & 7th and September 26th.

To learn more, visit In.Gov/DNR