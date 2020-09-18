Florida Condo Going Viral Because Walls and Ceilings Are Covered In Budweiser Cans [PHOTOS]

When it comes to decorating, we all have our little quirks. There are colors and textures we gravitate toward when we design a room. My kids tell me they would know a room that I had decorated, even if no one told them I had picked out everything. I always use dark rich tones mixed with bright rich colors. I’m having fun decorating my new camper right now, because I’m trying our some muted shades of gray, turquoise and off while. When I finish, I’ll post some pics.

Decorating a room, sometimes, is as simple as whatever we have lying around. We put random furniture and colors together because the design and artistic aspect of it, doesn’t really mean that much to us. I’ve been THERE too. Then there are the extreme cases where somebody is obsessed with something and they have to have it everywhere. Maybe it's things they collect like art or memorabillia. Maybe, it’s their dream to have their walls and ceiling covered with their favorite Budweiser beer cans.

At first, it looks like crazy wallpaper. But, at a closer look you can see that the rooms, of the condo, are lined with individual beer cans. The realtor, Kristen Adams-Kearney told Realtor.com. that,

They warned me that the home was wallpapered in beer cans, And, I thought to myself, 'Well, I wonder where in the world they found beer-can wallpaper.' If you look closely at the photos, you can really see the lengths the owner went to. He even created a crown molding look with the cans. It was his life's mission to wallpaper his home in beer cans, and he did it.

In her realtor.com description of the condo, Kristen states,

...you immediately reminisce of long road trips and the inevitable belting out of the beloved song, ''99 Bottles of Beer on the Wall!'' Budweiser's biggest fan meticulously adorned the walls and ceilings with Budweiser beer cans to display and showcase their intense love for one of America's favorite domestic brews!

The condo's former owner is now sadly passed away, and the condo is up for sale. He worked so hard on this condo in order to make it exactly what he wanted. You have too see the pics for yourself. They are amazing. The end result if is hard work, although a bit too much and excessive, is a extraordinary work of art. Take a look.

More pics and info, about the condo, can be found on realtor.com.

[SOURCE: ups.com/realtor.com}

