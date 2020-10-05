Five Fall Festival Booths Set up In Evansville Church Parking Lot

Catalyst Church in Evansville is offering a small alternative to the Fall Festival this week, as they raise money with 4 other organizations in their parking lot. They're calling the event "Mini Fall Festival Booth 2020."

The event will take place October 5-7 from 11A-7P where only Catalyst Church and Outboard Boating Club will be present. The event will continue on October 8-10 11A-7P where all five booths will be present.

Here's the booths you'll find at this event, and what they're serving up:

Redeemer Fellowship Church:

Dorito Walking Taco - $6

Fritos Walking Taco - $6

Original Walking Taco (in waffle cone) - $5

Soft Drinks - $1

St. James West:

World Famous Corn Fritters

Tenderloin Sandwich

Catalyst Church:

Deep Fried BITES...

Mac and Cheese

PBJ

Corn Nuggets

Buffalo Chicken

Cheese Cubes

Sampler (1 of each non dessert item)

Carmel Chims

Raspberry Chims

McAlister Tea (Sweet/UnSweet)

Apple Cider

Outboard Boating Club of Evansville:

BBQ pork parfaits

BBQ sliders

Burnt ends

Bottled water and sweet tea

Eagle's View Church:

Stuffed Pepper Soup

Kuchens (Caramel Apple, Apple, Cherry, Cinnamon)

Cinnamon Rolls

Potato Candy

Catalyst Church is located at 3232 Claremont Avenue, and they remind everyone to wear a mask, and safe social distancing practices to help make sure this event is fun and safe for everyone.