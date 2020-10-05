Five Fall Festival Booths Set up In Evansville Church Parking Lot
Catalyst Church in Evansville is offering a small alternative to the Fall Festival this week, as they raise money with 4 other organizations in their parking lot. They're calling the event "Mini Fall Festival Booth 2020."
The event will take place October 5-7 from 11A-7P where only Catalyst Church and Outboard Boating Club will be present. The event will continue on October 8-10 11A-7P where all five booths will be present.
Here's the booths you'll find at this event, and what they're serving up:
Redeemer Fellowship Church:
- Dorito Walking Taco - $6
- Fritos Walking Taco - $6
- Original Walking Taco (in waffle cone) - $5
- Soft Drinks - $1
St. James West:
- World Famous Corn Fritters
- Tenderloin Sandwich
Catalyst Church:
- Deep Fried BITES...
- Mac and Cheese
- PBJ
- Corn Nuggets
- Buffalo Chicken
- Cheese Cubes
- Sampler (1 of each non dessert item)
- Carmel Chims
- Raspberry Chims
- McAlister Tea (Sweet/UnSweet)
- Apple Cider
Outboard Boating Club of Evansville:
- BBQ pork parfaits
- BBQ sliders
- Burnt ends
- Bottled water and sweet tea
Eagle's View Church:
- Stuffed Pepper Soup
- Kuchens (Caramel Apple, Apple, Cherry, Cinnamon)
- Cinnamon Rolls
- Potato Candy
Catalyst Church is located at 3232 Claremont Avenue, and they remind everyone to wear a mask, and safe social distancing practices to help make sure this event is fun and safe for everyone.