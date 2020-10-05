Five Fall Festival Booths Set up In Evansville Church Parking Lot

Catalyst Church in  Evansville is offering a small alternative to the Fall Festival this week, as they raise money with 4 other organizations in their parking lot.  They're calling the event "Mini Fall Festival Booth 2020."

The event will take place October 5-7 from 11A-7P where only Catalyst Church and Outboard Boating Club will be present. The event will continue on October 8-10 11A-7P where all five booths will be present.

Here's the booths you'll find at this event, and what they're serving up:

Redeemer Fellowship Church:

  • Dorito Walking Taco - $6
  • Fritos Walking Taco - $6
  • Original Walking Taco (in waffle cone) - $5
  • Soft Drinks - $1

St. James West:

  • World Famous Corn Fritters
  • Tenderloin Sandwich

Catalyst Church:

  • Deep Fried BITES...
  • Mac and Cheese
  • PBJ
  • Corn Nuggets
  • Buffalo Chicken
  • Cheese Cubes
  • Sampler (1 of each non dessert item)
  • Carmel Chims
  • Raspberry Chims
  • McAlister Tea (Sweet/UnSweet)
  • Apple Cider

Outboard Boating Club of Evansville:

  • BBQ pork parfaits
  • BBQ sliders
  • Burnt ends
  • Bottled water and sweet tea

Eagle's View Church:

  • Stuffed Pepper Soup
  • Kuchens (Caramel Apple, Apple, Cherry, Cinnamon)
  • Cinnamon Rolls
  • Potato Candy

Catalyst Church is located at 3232 Claremont Avenue, and they remind everyone to wear a mask, and safe social distancing practices to help make sure this event is fun and safe for everyone.

