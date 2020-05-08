Final EvansvilleWatch Free Food Event Saturday at Gerst Haus

Google Map

EvansvilleWatch has been spreading some joy while raising awareness for local businesses the last few weeks with their EW's Series of Fortunate Events. Each event has had free food in some form for the community at a local restaurant, while raising money for non profits. The final event of the series will be taking place Saturday May 8th at Gerst Haus on Franklin Street.

Here's what Gerst had to say about what's offered:

This has been a really great series, it's been fun to see the community come together, and to see EvansvilleWatch use their platform to do even more good in the community (they already do a lot by keeping us all informed). Be sure to follow EvansvilleWatch for anymore updates on the series, and to keep up to date with what's happening in the city.