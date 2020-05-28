EVPL To Start Curbside Pickup To Checkout Your Favorite Books

EVPL Facebook

The Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library system has been closed to the public since March 14th due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then library staff have been working hard to bring virtual services to the community. While a reopening date hasn't been announced yet, the library has announced they'll be beginning curbside pickup at all 8 EVPL locations. The 8 locations are as follows:

EVPL Central - 200 S.E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

- 200 S.E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. EVPL East - 840 E. Chandler Ave.

- 840 E. Chandler Ave. EVPL McCollough - 5115 Washington Ave.

- 5115 Washington Ave. EVPL North Park - 960 Koehler Dr.

- 960 Koehler Dr. EVPL Oaklyn - 3001 Oaklyn Dr.

- 3001 Oaklyn Dr. EVPL Red Bank - 120 S. Red Bank Rd.

- 120 S. Red Bank Rd. EVPL Stringtown - 2100 Stringtown Rd.

- 2100 Stringtown Rd. EVPL West- 2000 W. Franklin St.

The curbside pickup will begin on Monday, June 1st. The hours for curbside pickup will be from 9AM-6PM Monday through Friday and 10AM-5PM on Saturdays. A video below shows how the EVPL to-go process works. In a press release sent to 103 GBF, EVPL CEODirectory Scott Kinney had this to say about the new curbside pickup option:

We are excited to once again be able to get library materials in cardholders’ hands.“We know our community has missed borrowing items from our collection and visiting our locations. We thank everyone for their patience during this unprecedented time and are looking forward to transitioning towards in-person services, beginning with the expansion of EVPL To Go to all eight of our locations.

In the mean time, all EVPL locations and materials have been, and will continue to be extensively sanitized. EVPL also urges library users to continue to utilize EVPL's digital collection, with thousands of eBooks, eAudiobooks, movies, TV shows, and more.

EVPL To Go is part of a phased plan to resume services in stages created by EVPL Administration in collaboration with the EVPL Board of Trustees. A reopening date has not been set. Library users are urged to continue to utilize EVPL’s digital collection, which includes thousands of eBooks, eAudiobooks, movies