EVPL Hosting Free True Crime Virtual Book Club

It seems like in the past few years the true crime genre of books, tv, and podcasts has really exploded. I get it too, I'm personally a huge fan of true crime. If I'm at work with my headphones in (before I'm in the studio on air of course) there's a pretty good chance while I'm working, I'm listening to a true crime book or podcast. Something about the mystery, and the trying to put the pieces of a case together is just fascinating.

About two years ago Evansville Vanderburgh Public Libraries saw there was a big want for true crime books so they started True Crime on Tap an event that would be held monthly at Myriad brewing in Evansville. Each month they'd announce the book to read, and then meet to discuss that book over locally brewed beer. I love the concept! Well COVID-19 has had other plans so for the time being True Crime on Tap has gone virtual.

If you want to you can join the free group on Facebook. It's pretty much a regular book club, but since it's sponsored by EVPL you of course have access to renting the book through the library system. And if you're like me and prefer audio books to regular books, EVPL has an awesome audio book library you can rent from as well, and for those you don't even have to leave your house. They will then discuss the book in a Zoom call, but if you can't make the Zoom meeting you can always join in on the Facebook group discussion.

If you're missing human interaction, and enjoy true crime, this is definitely a great way to meet people while discussing a shared interest. This month's book is Devil in the White City by Erik Larson. The meeting to discuss this book will be on May 11th.

Here's the summary of this book from EVPL:

Investigative reporter Erik Larson unearths the lost history of the 1893 World's Fair and of a madman who grimly parodied the fair's achievements. The "White City" was a magical creation constructed upon Chicago's swampy Jackson Park by a roster of architectural stars, including Daniel H. Burnham, Frederick Olmstead, and Louis Sullivan. Drawing 27 million visitors in six months, the fair gathered the era's brightest intellectual lights and launched innovations like Juicy Fruit gum, Cracker Jacks, and the Ferris wheel. Nearby, Dr. Henry Holmes built "the World's Fair Hotel," a torture palace to which he lured 27 victims, mostly young women. While the fair ushered in a new epoch in American history, Holmes marked the emergence of the serial killer, who thrived on the forces transforming the country