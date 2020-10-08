EVPL Foundation To Host Alternative Fall Book Sale Saturday 11/7

The Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library Foundation will be holding an Alternative Fall Book Sale on Saturday, November 7, 2020. The sale will take place at EVPL's Central Library in downtown Evansville.

The sale will be a bit different than EVPL Foundation book sales of the past. The sale will be a drive-up sale where shoppers will tell library staff what genre or genres of books or DVDs they are interested in purchasing. Shoppers will then pay and be handed a bag of books or DVDs curated by genre. A bag of 10 books will be $5 and a bag of 10 DVDs will cost $10. This will be a cash-only sale.

The Alternative Fall Book Sale will take place outside the receiving garage in Central Library's parking lot from 10am - 2pm on November 7th.

“We know the community has missed being able to browse our annual book sales,” said EVPL Foundation President Eric Weyer. “We hope this alternative book sale format will allow readers to stay safe while adding to their personal collection and supporting the library.”

If you would like to support the EVPL Foundation with a tax-deductible donation, you can do so online here. They are a 501 c 3 nonprofit.