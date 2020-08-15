Eville Shindig Confirms They are Still 100% on for Their October Dates

2020 has brought us a lot of uncertainty, many events we look forward to every year have taken a hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However one event is still scheduled to go on as planned, the Eville Shindig.

Eville Shindig is an annual car show and vendor event where they feature 1965 & Older Traditional Hot Rods ,Kustoms & of course plenty of Rockabilly music and style. This year the event was moved from Franlin Street to the Vanderburgh county 4h grounds, and will be an entire weekend event. It's scheduled to go on October 16,17,and 18 2020.

Of course with how 2020 has gone many have had questions as to whether Eville Shindig will go on as planned, and today they took to Facebook to state that yes, they will still be having the event as planned, but they will be following CDC guidelines.

From a post on their Facebook page they said:

Please Share. We are Absolutely Moving forward with the show and will adhere to CDC Precautions for an Outdoor event. We Hope you join us on October 16,17,18 2020 at the Vanderburgh 4h center on Boonville New Harmony rd for more info please go to www.evilleshindig.com We will see you soon.

You can follow the Eville Shindig event page on Facebook, and Facebook page to stay up to date with any changes that may occur, but for now you can continue on making your plans for the Eville Shindig weekend.