Evansville’s Tropicana Casino Set to Reopen June 15th

The Tropicana casino is soon able to reopen their doors since the COVID-19 pandemic. Casinos reopening fall under phase 4 of the Back on Track Indiana plan. Phase 4 is set to start on Sunday June 14th. Here's what Tropicana says about their plan to reopen:

We are excited and appreciative to reopen Tropicana Evansville Casino on Monday, June 15 at 10AM CT. As we resume operations at our properties across the country, the health and safety of our team members and guests continues to be our number one priority. We have been working very hard over the last couple of months to prepare for the reopening and we look forward to providing the outstanding service and experiences Tropicana Evansville is known for,” said Anthony Carano, President and Chief Operating Officer of Eldorado Resorts.

Under phase 4 which is set to begin Sunday, we will start to see bar seating open back up in restaurants at 50%. We'll also begin to see retail stores and malls open at full capacity with social distancing guidelines in place. Dining room service can go up to 75% capacity as well. Bars and nightclubs can open at 50% capacity. Attractions will begin to open as well, like museums and zoos. Movie theaters and bowling alleys will also be able to reopen at 50% capacity. For a full list of reopenings, and what we will see change in phase 4, click here to see the official Back on Track Indiana plan.