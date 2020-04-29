We learned late last week that Evansville Watch is hosting "EW's Series of Fortunate Events." They are partnering with local restaurants and businesses to make food available to the community for free. The 3rd event in the series will take place Thursday April 30th, at The Cross-eyed Cricket Family Restaurant. They will also be collecting donations for Hangers, the EVSC Student Clothing Resource. Hangers shared the following post on Facebook:

Be sure to follow Evansville Watch on Facebook for updates on this series.