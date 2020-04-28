Evansville Watch’s Free Food Series Continues This Wednesday

Evansville Watch is hosting "EW's Series of Fortunate Events" where they're teaming up with local resturants and businesses to put free food into the community. Their 2nd event in the series will take place Wednesday April 29th, at Pie Pan. The first 40 meals will be on the house.They also will be collecting donations for Holly's House, so if you're able to please consider making a donation.

Here's the full post from Evansville Watch:

Our 2nd event in EW's Series of Fortunate Events will be at Pie Pan Restaurant & Bakery on N 1st Ave this Wednesday at 11am, sponsored by Pam Lentz-State Farm Agent! The first 40 meals will be covered by Pam with State Farm! The featured charity for this event is Holly's House! Go support Pie Pan on Wednesday. If you aren't one of the 40 orders that are being covered, we ask that you still go support them by ordering some of their great food! If you don't want to order food, we ask that folks who can, stop by to drop off a few dollars for Holly's House. Details below. Call in orders only. One order per vehicle, please.

Be sure to follow Evansville Watch on Facebook for updates on this series.