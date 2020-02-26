Evansville Powerlifters Hosting Giveback Event for HopeKids Saturday

HopeKids is a non profit organization that provides community and family support to families that are dealing with childhood disease and life threatening illnesses. This Saturday you can help support HopeKids and test your strength, or just come watch people test theirs at the Battle for the Crown!

Melissa/GBF

This Saturday, you can help support HopeKids but coming to the Battle for the Crown! Battle for the Crown is a push/pull (bench press and deadlift) event at Nitro Fitness in Evansville. Lifting starts at 10AM, you can come spectate or test your own strength! All ages and fitness levels will be competing. There will also be a silent auction, a raffle, and all kinds of fun happening all day. All proceeds from the event will go directly to HopeKids. It's $25 to lift, $5 to watch. I'll be lifting in the event too! So if you've ever wanted to see a radio DJ be the world's okayest powerlifter I know just the place ha!

But really if you want to enter the push/pull it's a fun, no pressure contest. If you don't want to compete, there's a silent auction, and you get to watch people test their strength, which is pretty entertaining!

This is a charity BENCH and DEADLIFT competition. All proceeds go to Relentless Nashville and HopeKids. RPS weight and age divisions apply.

No crossover categories. Crown presented to best male and female lifters. (Determined by WILKS)

Rules are simple: LIFT THE WEIGHT!

Prizes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd places $20 entry fee by Feb 19th (fee covers single lift or push/pull)

$25 for late entries.

$5 entry for children 12 and under. (We have specialized equipment for the kids)

$5 (or more) donation to spectate.

Entry forms available at Nitro. Early weigh ins Friday 2/28 6pm-8 pm Saturday: Day of weigh ins start at 8:00

Rules at 9:30

Lifting and loud music starts at 10:00

Food starting at 11 There will be a Silent auction and raffle of door prizes. This will take place after the final lift and before awards.

For more info on Battle for the Crown, you can follow the Facebook event page, here.