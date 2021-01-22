Evansville Parks and Recreation Hosting Free Winter Walks

Winter is here, and when it's cold outside, and dark at 5PM it's very hard to stay motivated. To be honest when I get off work all I want to do is crawl under a blanket and sit in front of my fire place. However I don't do this every night because one thing that always makes me feel better is working out.

Moving my body (although sometimes in the Winter I have zero motivation to) makes me feel better. It gives me energy, and makes me feel like I've done something productive for myself. Whether you decide to go to the gym and pick up some weights, run on a treadmill, or take a walk outside, moving your body is never a bad thing. Evansville Parks and Recreation is wanting to help Evansvillians (is that a word? What are we called here?) get moving this winter by hosting free socially distanced walks.

Here's when the walks will take place:

Saturday February 20 @ 10AM Main Street Trail meet at Bosse Field parking lot

Sunday February 21 @ 2:00PM State Hospital Grounds meet at paved lot near disc golf/dog park entrance

Saturday February 27 @ 10AM Wesselman Park meet at shelter house

Sunday February 28th @ 2PM Garvin Park to Heidelback Canoe Launch meet at Bosse Field parking lot

