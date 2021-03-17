Evansville Otters Unveil Brand New Logo

The Evansville Otters are gearing up for a fun 2021 season, and they're kicking off 2021 in a big way, with a new logo! For as long as I can remember the Evansville Otters logo has been navy blue and red with an otter that has his game face on. Now the new logo is a bit different. Still sticking with the blue and red theme, this logo has a different variation of colors. The otter is a little more cartoony looking than the last, but still has a game face on, and instead of holding a bat, this otter is holding a baseball.

I personally really like the new logo! The Evansville Otters said that the new logo goes along with other changes and updates to Bosse Field. In a press conference it was said the new logo will honor both the past and present at Bosse field. I think the new logo has a very vintage feel to it, especially with the font, but the look of the otter has a very modern feel, so I think they definitely hit the nail on the head here.

You can watch the full press conference below to learn about some more changes coming to the Evansville Otters this year, and I think it's safe to say summer 2021 is going to be a lot more fun than summer 2020, and I can't wait to get back to Bosse Field to cheer on the Evansville Otters.

