The Evansville Police Department is hoping that you can help them identify to people suspected of stealing a wallet from a Target shopper on June 20, 2020. The man pictured distracted the victim while the woman in the photos stole her wallet. The two suspects then left Target in a white SUV (pictured below) and within 45 minutes, used the victim's credit card to spend $4,000. The female suspect appears to have a rose tattoo on her upper arm, near her shoulder and the man has a mustache and goatee, as seen in the additional photos below shared by the Evansville Police Department.

If you have any information regarding the suspects, please contact contact Detective Sides at (812) 436-7968.