EVSC Forced to Cancel 2020 Graduation Ceremonies Due to COVID-19

2020 is basically the year of continuing disappointment. I'm a little hesitant to talk about future events that are still scheduled through the end of the year because, who knows if we'll be able to go to them. Remember back a few weeks ago, or maybe it was months, who can keep track, we told you that EVSC seniors would have the chance to walk across the commencement stage? Well, guess what? Now, that has been canceled.

Here is the message that EVSC parents of seniors received on Thursday:

"We sincerely regret to inform our 2020 graduates and their families that we must cancel commencement ceremonies this year. We did everything possible to organize in-person events to honor our seniors. However, with the recent increase in numbers of individuals testing positive for COVID-19, Governor Eric Holcomb announced yesterday that the next phase of Indiana’s reopening plan has been delayed. Based on this announcement, and after consulting with our local health department, it was determined we cannot proceed with gatherings of over 250 people. Even if spectators are eliminated, four of our high schools have graduating classes over this number. Again, we are sorry that our seniors will not be able to formally gather to celebrate this important milestone. The EVSC is proud of what our students have accomplished, and we join you in wishing them a future filled with great success."

So, perhaps if you have a senior student in your immediate family, you could pretend the fireworks are a celebration of them! We can also hope that the fireworks are a celebration of this pandemic coming to an end, you know, eventually.