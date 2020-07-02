Don’t Forget to Look on the Bright Side: 2020 Isn’t Over Yet

“Oh, we’re halfway there. Oh, livin’ on a prayer.” It’s hard to believe but, yes, we are officially halfway through the year 2020. It’s an understatement to say that it has been one heck of a year. At times it has felt like we are literally living on a prayer. All puns and bad jokes aside I do think we need to try and look at some good things that have come out of this year so far.

Often times we tend to focus so much on the negative that we forget to see the good in things. Yes, I know this year has not been a banner year for us. However, out of the darkness, there can come some light. Man, I am on it with the clichés today. Anyway, take the outbreak of the Coronavirus. None of us really knew what exactly to do when it all first started. It definitely threw a wrench in a lot of things we do. However, we adjusted. Parents became temporary math teachers, we found ways to still support local businesses when we were stuck inside and a girl still got the prom-posal of a lifetime thanks to a very special young man.

Then we had the murder of George Floyd. No, there is nothing positive about this situation. But it did open a lot of people’s eyes to social injustice. People of all races gathered together to take a stand. This didn’t just happen in the U.S. but around the world as well. We all were reminded that we need to think of others and not turn a blind eye to certain things. Change has been demanded and I believe it will happen for the better.

I know that is it very easy to get caught up in all things negative. Believe me, I do it more often than I’d like to admit. However, we can’t forget to get to look at the brighter side of things. We have a lot of good things going on in the world too. Like this weekend. A lot of us will be getting together with friends and family to celebrate American Independence. Some things will be a little different his year but we are still going to celebrate and enjoy ourselves with backyard barbeques, fireworks, and some adult beverages. The good stuff. The first half of 2020 has been something so let’s try to make the second half something better.

I couldn’t finish this without a cheesy line. I’m sorry!