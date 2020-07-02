Here’s Your 4th Of July Playlist
America will be celebrating its birthday this weekend, and with that, comes come great country music to honor the U.S. of A!
I have compiled a list of songs that you may want to play at your 4th of July party that will get you in the 'Merica spirit. These songs would be the perfect soundtrack while you're grilling out, playing cornhole, or setting off fireworks! Check out the WKDQ 4th of July Playlist!
- 1
Only In America- Brooks & Dunn
- 2
God Bless The U.S.A- Lee Greenwood
- 3
Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue (The Angry American)- Toby Keith
- 4
Where The Stars and Stripes, And Eagle Fly- Aaron Tippin
- 5
All-American Girl- Carrie Underwood
- 6
American Child- Phil Vassar
- 7
It's America- Rodney Atkins
- 8
The Fightin' Side of Me- Merle Haggard
- 9
The Good Ole American Way- Justin Moore
- 10
American Honey- Lady Antebellum
- 11
Everyday America- Sugarland
- 12
America- Waylon Jennings
- 13
Born Country- Alabama
- 14
American Made- Oak Ridge Boys
- 15
America The Beautiful- Ray Charles
- 16
Have You Forgotten- Darryl Worley
- 17
Where Were You When The World Stopped Turning- Alan Jackson
- 18
Some Gave All- Billy Ray Cyrus
- 19
American Saturday Night- Brad Paisley
- 20
America Will Survive- Hank Williams Jr.