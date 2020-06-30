Indiana’s Hands Free Driving Law Goes Into Effect July 1st

Hands Free Indiana will begin on Wednesday July 1st what this means is when you are operating a vehicle you cannot use your phone. You can however make phone calls using a hands free device, or there will be exceptions for calling 911 in an actual emergency situation.

Here's what EPD said about Hands Free Indiana:

JULY 1st:

Indiana Code 9-21-8-59, C 9-21-8-59 Use of telecommunications device while operating a moving vehicle

Provides that a person may not hold or use a telecommunications device while operating a moving vehicle. There are exceptions for using hands free/voice technology or calling 911 to report a bona fide emergency.

Removes prohibitions on typing, transmitting, or reading a text message or an electronic mail message while operating a moving motor vehicle.

Prohibits the BMV from assessing points for violations before July 1, 2021

So make sure when you get into your car that your phone is not in your hands. If you have a vehicle that has a bluetooth setup I'd recommend that. My car has bluetooth so anything I get in, my phone automatically connects. If I receive a call while driving, I can hit a button on my steering wheel to answer or reject the call. If I answer I can talk through my car's speakers which is nice.

This law is intended to help keep everyone a little safer on the road, so stay safe, and stay off your phone!