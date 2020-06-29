10 Indiana Town Names That Make You Say, ‘What?’

When you think of cities and towns in Indiana, the big ones usually come to mind. Indy, Evansville, Ft. Wayne, etc. But for every one of those, there's a small town somewhere with a name that makes you go, "What?"

This idea came to me while listening a podcast. They did a segment about the dirtiest sounding city names in the country, so I did a little research to see how many towns we had here in Indiana that would fall under the category of odd, peculiar, or just plain unusual. There are way more than 10, but these are definitely the cream of the crop in my opinion.