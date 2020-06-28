Adults-Only Ice Cream is Here: TRULY has a New Summer Treat

I like ice cream and I enjoy an adult beverage every now and then. However, I am not 100 percent sold on mixing the two. I know it’s a popular thing to do but I just don’t know how to feel about it. That being said I may need to give the combination another chance after seeing that there is now hard seltzer ice cream.

It’s no secret that hard seltzers have taken the alcohol/liquor industry by storm this past couple of years. I mean it’s easy to see why right? You can enjoy an adult beverage and not feel as guilty about it because they are a lower calorie option. One of the most popular brands of hard seltzers, TRULY, (I will admit these are pretty darn tasty) has now teamed up with a company that is known for their alcohol and ice cream infusions, Tipsy Scoop, to create four different hard seltzer ice creams. They are:

Truly Strawberry Lemonade Sorbet: strawberry sorbet infused with Truly Strawberry Lemonade

Truly Mango Lemonade Sorbet: mango sorbet with lemon, infused with Truly Mango Lemonade

Truly Original Lemonade Ice Cream: lemon ice cream infused with Truly Original Lemonade

Truly Black Cherry Lemonade Ice Cream: lemon ice cream infused with black cherry liqueur and Truly Black Cherry Lemonade

Don’t they all sound delicious? I am a bit disappointed that they are not offering a sherbet. (by the way, it is pronounced sher-bet) But, I guess sorbet is kind of the same thing. Anyway, there are a couple of options when it comes to purchasing these boozy treats. One is you can order a variety pack. It includes all flavors of the ice cream/sorbet AND you also get a can of each Truly hard seltzer flavor. Talk about a good time. This will cost you around $60. If you would prefer to get just the ice cream that’s also an option. You get the four different pints for $48.

These do sound like a perfect summer treat to have around. Plus, you don’t have to worry about sharing with your kids. It’s the “parents only ice cream stash.”