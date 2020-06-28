Adults-Only Ice Cream is Here: TRULY has a New Summer Treat

TRULY HARD SELTZER

I like ice cream and I enjoy an adult beverage every now and then.  However, I am not 100 percent sold on mixing the two.  I know it’s a popular thing to do but I just don’t know how to feel about it.  That being said I may need to give the combination another chance after seeing that there is now hard seltzer ice cream.

It’s no secret that hard seltzers have taken the alcohol/liquor industry by storm this past couple of years.  I mean it’s easy to see why right?  You can enjoy an adult beverage and not feel as guilty about it because they are a lower calorie option.  One of the most popular brands of hard seltzers, TRULY, (I will admit these are pretty darn tasty) has now teamed up with a company that is known for their alcohol and ice cream infusions, Tipsy Scoop, to create four different hard seltzer ice creams.  They are:

  • Truly Strawberry Lemonade Sorbet: strawberry sorbet infused with Truly Strawberry Lemonade
  • Truly Mango Lemonade Sorbet: mango sorbet with lemon, infused with Truly Mango Lemonade
  • Truly Original Lemonade Ice Cream: lemon ice cream infused with Truly Original Lemonade
  • Truly Black Cherry Lemonade Ice Cream: lemon ice cream infused with black cherry liqueur and Truly Black Cherry Lemonade

Don’t they all sound delicious?  I am a bit disappointed that they are not offering a sherbet.  (by the way, it is pronounced sher-bet) But, I guess sorbet is kind of the same thing.  Anyway, there are a couple of options when it comes to purchasing these boozy treats.  One is you can order a variety pack.  It includes all flavors of the ice cream/sorbet AND you also get a can of each Truly hard seltzer flavor.  Talk about a good time.  This will cost you around $60.  If you would prefer to get just the ice cream that’s also an option.  You get the four different pints for $48.

These do sound like a perfect summer treat to have around.  Plus, you don’t have to worry about sharing with your kids. It’s the “parents only ice cream stash.”

Enter your number to get our free mobile app
Categories: Funny, Previews, What's New
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top