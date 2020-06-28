Yes, Miniature Cows Are Real — and They Are Freaking Adorable

You don't need a lot of land and a farm to own a cow. You can own a tiny fluffy cow of your own as a pet. According to Loveable Little Ones they are "exceptional pets that demonstrate a great deal of affection, are very social and are easy to take care of." I mean look how cute they are! You can see more images of these mini-moos at Loveable Little Ones.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

There are 26 breeds of mini cattle and are all 42" or less at maturity. They are often used for small-scale milk production, as pets, or for breeding. Miniature cattle breeders are scattered all throughout the United States. Miniature cows cost $1,800 to $3,500 depending on the size, markings, and color.

These tiny fluffy cows are gentle, kind, friendly and cute much like a dog...just a smidge bigger. Not to mention, they will make for the best cuddle buddy in the winter. That being said, owning miniature cattle is a big commitment and responsibility. Obviously, they require daily feeding and attention. They also live as long as 20 years.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

By now, you're probably saying "Awww I want one!"

If you're interested in owning a miniature cow, do your research on quality miniature cattle breeders and farms. There are plenty of breeders in the United States to choose from. Reference the International Miniature Cattle registry for more information on them.