Can You Name All of These 1980s Songs Spelled out in Emojis?

We challenged you to combine your favorite songs from the 80s with emojis, so we could try and guess them. Only one of these really stumped me and Bobby. Okay, I might've googled a couple of them. Let us know how many you guessed correctly and see if you can figure out that last one.

And don't forget, we give you a Feel Good 80s playlist to jam out to every weekend. We can't think of a better way to escape from the stress of the world right now than to bring back parachute pants and Aquanet hairspray. Okay, we'll make the 80s fashion optional. The Feel Good 80s Weekend starts Friday at 5:00 P.M.