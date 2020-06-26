Tri-State Debates the Internet on how to Make the Perfect PB&J

Sometimes you just want to go back simpler times. In my opinion, there is no better way than eating a delicious peanut butter and jelly sandwich. I feel like I’m six years old and it’s summer vacation. How good does that sound right about now?

Thanks to the wonderful world of the internet I have been thinking about pb&j all week. Mainly because I saw something that I have never thought about before. Apparently, the proper way to make a peanut butter and jelly sandwich is to put the peanut butter on both slices of bread. Excuse me? I can honestly say that this has never crossed my mind. The rule is each slice gets either peanut butter or jelly and then you smash those pieces of bread together.

So, me being a curious person I had to ask the Tri-State if this was correct or not. Who knew that there were so many different ways to enjoy such a simple sandwich? Don’t believe me? Well, see for yourself.

I love how we all have a certain way we prefer to eat this simple sandwich. As silly as it may sound it definitely is a staple of American cuisine. With that being said, I think I will go make myself one right now. With peanut butter on side and jelly on the other. Oh, and it will be grape jelly and smooth peanut butter.