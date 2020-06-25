Kentucky’s Awesome Lazy River Opening This Weekend

After all we have been through in 2020, we deserve a little time to relax. Relax, of course, with social distancing in place. And, we've learned that with the coronavirus, it's better to be outside. How about outside, floating down a lazy river. Ahhhhh, yes, that sounds so nice.

My favorite part of any water park is the lazy river. Did you know there is a REAL lazy river that exists right here in Kentucky? Well, there IS and it's appropriately called the Awesome Lazy River.

Just today (June 25), on Facebook, they announced they have opened for the summer. Yes! This weekend will be their first weekend to be ready for us to really relax. Things are a little different than in years past, but still a great time for everybody in our family.



Located just 30 minutes south of Louisville, KY, the Awesome Lazy River is fun for the whole family, a short driving distance form the Tristate and very affordable. Get directions HERE!

